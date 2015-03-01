Family Loses Everything In Fire

By

A Burning Springs family says they lost everything when a fire ripped through their home Thursday night at a home on Highway 421 across from the old Clay Building Supply. Joseph Brisack had been living in the home for about 3 months with his fiancé, her son, and her grandson.

The family says it is a blessing nobody was hurt, and the next day they reached out to the Red Cross for help. Marlene Helton says the Red Cross was unable to assist them because the fire report stated the house was abandoned. Officials with the Burning Springs Fire Department say the home was reported as abandoned because there were no working utilities.

Helton says the family lost everything her grandson’s Christmas presents and seizure medication. They are staying with family until they’re able to save enough for a new place.

