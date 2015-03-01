Fire Season is Underway

By

Forest fires broke out across Clay County Sunday afternoon. Officials with the Division of Forestry told a local TV station they responded to ten fires in the Eastern Kentucky counties of Clay County, Perry County, Harlan County, Knott County, Laurel County, Pike County, and Floyd County. Fire season began February 15 and will continue through April 30. During this time, it is illegal to set a fire within 150 feet of any woodland or brush land area between 6 AM till 6 PM.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Read the article and watch the video at:

http://www.wymt.com/content/news/Brush-fires-break-out-across-Eastern-Kentucky–415428963.html