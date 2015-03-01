Memorializing our American Heroes

By

Imagine seeing this symbol of freedom waving as you enter Manchester Square Shopping Center. The world will know that Clay County supports the USA! Tentative plans for a flag-hanging event is June 14. Donations can be made at Remnant Bread of Life Food Pantry in Manchester. For more information call 606-594-7914. In hopes of honoring our nation and those who selflessly served it, we are accepting any and all charitable donations for a flag memorial. This will be a small thank you for the price they have paid in blood, sweat, and tears. The dimensions of the flag will be based on the amount of donations. Businesses are encouraged to be involved and a plaque with sponsor’s logos and address with the flag.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line