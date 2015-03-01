Flora Napier Obit

By

Flora Napier 75 died Monday

Funeral Wednesday 2 PM

Rominger Funeral Home

Burial in Napier Cemetery (Gray Fork)

Visitation after 12 PM

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Mrs. Flora Napier, age 75 of Gray Fork, departed this life on Monday, May 15, 2017 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born on Saturday, March 7, 1942 in Manchester to the union of Bill and Mallie Jones Gray.

She leaves to mourn her passing her husband: Leonard Napier of Gray Fork, her children: Owen Napier of Manchester, Christine Napier of Fairfield, Ohio, Mallie Robinson and her husband Glenn of London and Jennifer Barger and her husband Larry of Manchester. Also surviving are these grandchildren: David Napier, Ashley Napier, Misty Scalf, Tiffany Robinson, Kasey Barger, Jessica Barger, Bentley Barger, Jacob Barger and Paisley Barger as well as 4 great grandchildren and these brothers and sisters: George Gray, Clayton Gray, Clara Brock, Sandlin Gray, Mae Hensley, Bill Gray, Jr., Gladys Hensley, and Mary Sizemore.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Bill and Mallie Gray, her brother: A. D. Gray, and her sisters: Janie Lovins and Nora Lee Roberts.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Flora Napier will be conducted on Wednesday, May 17 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home. Rev. Steven Napier and Larry Barger will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Napier Cemetery in the Gray Fork Community.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday after 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.

http://claycotalk.proboards.com/post/16848#JIM