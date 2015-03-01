Summer Food Service Training

By

The Kentucky Department of Education‘s Division of School and Community Nutrition is presenting Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) Best Practices Sessions to school and non-profit organizations that participate in this federal child nutrition summer meals program. The training will be held February 23 at the Corbin Center for Technology and Community Activities from 9 AM – 3 PM.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

The purpose of the SFSP Best Practices Sessions is to provide a forum where sponsors and the state agency staff share best practices in order to equip attendees for program success. Topics discussed at the meetings will include: tips and techniques for running a mobile meals route, the Farm to Summer program, and resources for SFSP success.

Dates, locations and times for the 2017 Best Practices Sessions are as follows:

· February 7: KY Dam Village State Resort Park, Gilbertsville, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. CT

· February 9: Knicely Center, Western Kentucky University, Bowling Green, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. CT

· February 21: Morehead Conference Center, Morehead, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. ET

· February 23: The Corbin Center for Technology and Community Activities, Corbin, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. ET

Interested organizations may register for the SFSP Best Practices Sessions at: cnips.education.ky.gov/cnips/Splash.aspx.

Look for “Training Registration” in the Links section on the left side of the webpage. Contact Mike Sullivan at (502) 564-5625, ext. 4930, for more information.

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992.