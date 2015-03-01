By

Homemaker Leader Training for March will be February 16th at 10:00 am at the Extension Office. The program is Food Storage for Emergencies. With winter half over and spring weather in the forecast, this is a very timely program. Come learn about storing your food during emergencies. This program is free and open to the public. Call 598-2789 to register.

