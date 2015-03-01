By

A food drive will be held Saturday May 20 at Gray Hawk Community Park from 4 PM to 10 PM. Admission will be $3.00 plus any nonperishable food item donation (children 3 and under enter for free!) for live entertainment that includes rising country music artist Travis Wayne, local gospel groups: Mercy’s 3, the Lakes Family, New Zion Express and more.

100% of proceeds go to food for Jackson County families in need.

Lots of drawings throughout the evening including several $50.00 cash prizes, gas gift cards, and gift certificates from local businesses.

Children bring your bikes all decked out for the “best dressed bike” contest and join in on our hula-hoop contest. Concessions will be available. Bring your lawn chair, come out and show your support.

For more information please call Myra Bowles at 606-965-3333 Monday-Friday from 8 AM till 3:30 PM.