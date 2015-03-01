By

Foot Care for the Diabetic will be on April 20th at 6:00 pm at the Clay County Extension Office. If you are a diagnosed diabetic, you can purchase one pair of shoes a year and your insurance will pay for them. We will have a representative here on April 20th for you to order your shoes. She will measure and make molds of your feet for a good fit. She will also do a program on how important foot care is for the diabetic. The program is FREE, but you must call 606-598-2789 to register to attend.

