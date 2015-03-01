Forged Prescription Leads to Arrest

By

A call from a Manchester pharmacy led to the arrest of a Clay County woman last week according to a report on a local TV station. Tabitha Roberts is facing charges in Laurel County for forging a prescription from London Women’s Care. That’s where police said she was arrested and fired.

Arresting officer Gary Proffitt said Roberts placed the order for Neurontin, but canceled it over the weekend. Police said that wasn’t the first time she forged a prescription. “In December of 2016, for the same prescription, she had actually picked that one up,” Proffitt said. “Of all the drug problems that we run into from time to time, this is actually pretty rare.”

