Former Tiger Wins State Championship

Wildwood (Florida) High School head coach Richard Hampton (middle) looks on as the Wildcats begin to celebrate its first state title Wednesday at The Lakeland Center. Hampton is a former Clay County Tiger.

“We just decided to go back to what we had done all year and apply the pressure in the full court,” Wildwood coach Richard Hampton said. “We started getting the turnovers I expected, and that was the key to the game.”

