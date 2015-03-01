Four Sentenced in Kansas After Event in Manchester

By

Four people have been sentenced in a case where Paul Ray Halligan of Kansas said he was attacked and left near a church after he attended a Confederate Regulators event in Manchester with two women according to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette. Eric Edinger, age 19, of Estill Springs (TN) man was ordered to write an essay on the “Ox-Bow Incident” and placed on 10 years probation. A jury found Tracy Lynn Ova, age 39, also of Estill Springs, guilty of kidnapping, aggravated assault and first-degree terroristic threatening and was sentenced to eight years. Heather Hull, age 25, of Joplin (MO) pleaded guilty to first-degree terroristic threatening and placed on six years probation. Rickey Shetters, age 32, also of Estill Springs, already pleaded guilty to accomplice to kidnapping and awaits sentencing.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

For more details to:

http://www.nwaonline.com/news/2017/apr/15/written-report-part-of-man-s-sentence-i.

http://www.themanchesterenterprise.com/militia-meeting-in-manchester-leads-to-kidnapping