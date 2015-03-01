By

The Fourth Annual Whitetop Gathering will be held Friday June 9 and Saturday June 10 from 9 AM till 10 PM at Paces Creek Elementary School. The gathering is hosted by the Tribe of the Whitetop Band of Native Indians and is free for all members, family and friends. For more information go to whitetoptribe.org.

Join in our celebrations and Pot Luck. Everyone please bring food and drinks and grills for cooking is permitted and bring coolers for cold items.

There will be an Auction, Door Prizes, music by Mike Fields Friday at 5 PM and Glenna Combs with “Sweetly Saved” Saturday at 6 PM. Other musical guest will be performing throughout the days. Bring your instrument or voice and play and sing.

Ballots will be counted and new council members will be announced. Artifacts and hand crafted items will be on display and some will be available for sale.

Paces Creek Elementary School has a play area for kids of all ages with basketball hoop and other activities. This is a family free event – No drugs or alcohol and a smoking section will be provided outside.