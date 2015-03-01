Frances Louise Ingram Peacock Obit

By

Posted By: Staff Reportson: February 07, 2018

Mrs. Frances Louise Ingram Peacock, age 85, of Manchester, KY, formerly of Lindale, passed away Monday, February 5, 2018, in Manchester, KY.

Mrs. Peacock was born in Rome, GA on March 20, 1932, daughter of the late Paul Asbury Ingram and the late Eva Goodwin Ingram. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Roy Thomas Peacock, and by a brother, Lee Asbury Ingram. Mrs. Peacock was best known for her crafts skills while owning and operating Crafts by Frances in Lindale and on Broad Street in Rome. An accomplished gospel singer, Mrs. Peacock was a member of PleasantRun Baptist Church in Manchester, KY.

Survivors include 2 daughters, Colleen Napier, and her husband, Henry, Manchester, KY, and Karen Jones, and her husband, Max, Silver Creek; 2 sons, Karl Peacock, and his wife, Karen, Anniston, AL, and Kenneth Roy Peacock, Manchester, KY; a sister, Pauline Roberson, Fitzgerald, GA; 4 brothers, Donald Ingram, Cedartown, Wayne Ingram, Lindale, Lonnie Ingram, Silver Creek, and Caleb Ingram, Centre, AL; 9 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 9, 2018, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Brent Poole officiating. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 5 until 7pm.

Nephews will serve as pallbearers and are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday at 1:30pm.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.