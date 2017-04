By

High school juniors represented Jackson Energy Cooperative during the Frankfort Youth Tour where students across the state gathered to learn more about energy and the government. Front row L-R: Caidee Marshall, Allison Wade, Jade Williams, Mashinda Cleaver, Bailey Hubbard. Back row L-R: David House, Jakob Smith, Mackenzie Morris.

