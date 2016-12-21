Fraud case against Knox magistrate

By

Knox County Magistrate Jerry “Rabbit” Cox will appear in U.S. District Court on Monday, April 3 at 1 p.m. to face federal prosecutors after he was indicted in U.S. District Court in October 2016 for repeated violations that allegedly occurred from June 2013 to June 2014. The indictment charges that Cox “did intentionally misapply property” involving gravel and county workers.

