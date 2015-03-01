Free Green Dot Training

By

Berea College Promise Neighborhood invites you to the Free Green Dot Community Training Thursday April 20 at 9 AM at the Clay County Community Building (Crawdad Building). If you plan to attend please RSVP by Thursday April 13 by calling 606-598-0177 or 859-779-5093. You can also email kayla_hubbard@berea.edu.

Kayla Hubbard, Intervention Specialist with Promise Neighbor recently asked the Manchester City Council to support the community training. She explained Promise Neighbor would end in June be she hope this program, which has a 50% success rate in decreasing violence, sexual assault, etc. would continue.

By attending the training parents and grandparents can understand the components of the program, gain knowledge of bullying and dating violence, recognize the obstacles your child might face and how to support your child in equipping them to engage in healthy relationship patterns and how to support other from being harmed.

Take part in your community and be a part of the solution to make sure our children are safe.