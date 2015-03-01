By

Big Creek Missions is providing free summer meals & Transportation for kids! In addition to our locations, if your church or organization would like assistance with free meals for your VBS or event, please email info@bigcreekmissions.com. For a ride, text 859-379-5460. Weekdays: Goose Rock Elementary: 1:45-2:15 PM; Paces Creek: 11:00-11:30 AM; Governors Campground: 1:45-2:15 PM; Splash Pad: 1:45-2:15 PM.

Leslie County Pool: Breakfast Weekdays 11:00-11:30

Lunch Weekdays 1:00-1:30.