Free Tax-Aide

Beginning now and continuing through April 12, AARP Foundation is providing free tax assistance and preparation through its Tax-Aide program. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, celebrating its 50th year, is the nation’s largest free tax assistance and preparation service. There’s no fee, and AARP membership is not required. Their location is the Senior Citizens Center in Manchester on Monday (9 AM till 2 PM) (Appointments is Required) and Thursday (9 AM till 2 PM) Walk-ins (First Come/First Served) Call (606) 594-7748 for more information.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers are trained and IRS-certified each year to ensure they know about and understand the latest changes to the U.S. Tax Code. In 2017, the program’s volunteers helped 2.5 million people navigate complicated tax codes, ensure proper credits and deductions, and file their federal and state tax returns. Taxpayers who used AARP Foundation Tax-Aide received $1.37 billion in income tax refunds and more than $222 million in Earned Income Tax Credits (EITCs). They also avoided any tax preparation fees and pitches for high-interest tax credit or refund loans.

To find an AARP Foundation Tax-Aide site or more information, including which documents to bring to the tax site, visit aarp.org/findtaxhelp or call 1-888-AARPNOW (1-888-227-7669). AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is offered in conjunction with the IRS.