Frisk Charged with Strangling Girlfriend

By

Dennis Frisk, age 26, of old Union Church Road (London) was arrested after he allegedly gotten into an argument with his girlfriend and had allegedly strangled her.

Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Travis Napier along with Deputy Gary Mehler and Deputy Cody Faulconer arrested Dennis Frisk age 26 of Old Union Church Rd., London on Monday afternoon December 26, 2016 at approximately 4:09 PM. The arrest occurred off Old Union Church road, approximately 2 miles south of London after deputies were dispatched to a domestic violence complaint. When deputies arrived at the scene they learned that this subject has allegedly gotten into an argument with his girlfriend and had allegedly strangled her. Dennis Frisk was charged with assault – fourth degree – domestic violence and was lodged in the Laurel County detention Center. Photo courtesy of Laurel County detention Center.