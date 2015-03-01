By

Fruit Tree Pruning Demonstration will be held in Clay County on March 14th at 1:30 pm. Chris Smigell, UK Horticulture Specialist, will be doing the demonstration. We will meet at the Clay County Extension Office at 1:00 pm and go on to the pruning site. Free and open to the public.

