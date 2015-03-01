Ball Earns Fulbright Grant

By

Jeremy Ball has earned a Fulbright English Teaching Assistant grant to teach students in Malaysia. Ball is a 2013 Clay County High School graduate and is the son of Tameron and Timothy Ball.

“Receiving a Fulbright is truly an honor that I get more excited about every day.” Said Ball. “I cannot wait to serve in this position abroad for a year and for all the opportunities it will open up.”

The U.S. Student Fulbright Program, a federally sponsored international, educational and cultural exchange, recognizes academic merit and leadership potential. The program promotes mutual understanding between U.S. residents and people in more than 155 countries worldwide. Fulbrights are among the most prestigious awards in higher education.

