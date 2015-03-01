By

Nearly 200 people came together Friday in Clay County to raise money for a local preacher battling cancer. Freddie McQueen has been speaking in churches in several states for years and is now in need of support. McQueen had to stay in the hospital during the fundraiser, but his family was thankful for the community’s support. Organizers said the event helped raise nearly $5,000 which will go towards medical bills and living expenses for McQueen.

