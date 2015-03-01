Garnett Bowling Obit

By

Garnett Bowling died Tuesday

Funeral 1 PM Saturday

Britton Funeral Home

Interment in Smith Sizemore Cemetery (Hector)

Visitation Friday

Britton Funeral Home

Garnett Bowling, age 42, son of Alphia and Frank Bowling, born September 22, 1974 and went to be with Jesus on February 7, 2017.

Garnett is preceded in death by his parents, Alphia and Frank Bowling, his grandparents Hiram and Mary Bowling and Jeff and Sara Elvia Sizemore, his newborn brother Gary Wayne Bowling and his newborn sister Martha Michele Bowling, and his uncle Otto Sizemore.

Garnett is survived by his brother Arnett Bowling of Annville, KY, his sister Donna Sue Bowling and companion Jeremiah McCowan of McKee, KY, 1 nephew Travis Grubb and 1 niece Whitley Grubb of McKee, KY.

Garnett is also survived by 8 uncles and aunts, Clarence and wife Jeanette Sizemore of Hamilton, OH, Richmond Sizemore of Manchester, KY, Amos and wife Rosa Sizemore of Manchester, KY, Andy and wife Debra Sizemore of Manchester, KY, Lonzo and wife Deenie Sizemore of Manchester, KY Oscar Sizemore of Manchester, KY, Monroe Sizemore of Martinsville, IN, Lonnie and wife Ruby Sizemore of Manchester, KY, Liza and husband Hiram Gilbert of London, KY, Delphia and husband Charlie Hubbard of Manchester, KY, Kathleen Bowling of Manchester, KY, Loretta and husband Ted Eversole of London, KY and Nora Mathis of London, KY.

Garnett leaves a host of many friends and loved ones to mourn his passing. Garnett was brought up in the Pentecostal Holiness Faith his entire life, his love and devotion to family and friends will forever live on in our hearts.

Funeral services will be held 1 PM Saturday February 11th, 2017 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with Ted Eversole, Don Hubbard and Charlie Hubbard officiating. Burial will follow in the Smith Sizemore Cemetery at Hector.

Visitation will be after 6 PM Friday February 10th, 2017 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

