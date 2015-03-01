Garry Lee Woods Obit

By

Garry Lee Woods 56 died Friday

Funeral Monday 1 PM

Rominger Funeral Home

Visitation after 12 PM

Mr. Garry Lee Woods, age 56 of Sextons Creek departed this life on Friday, March 9, 2018 at his home. He was born on Tuesday, August 22, 1961 in Cynthiana, Kentucky to the union of Chester and Jessie Burt Woods. He was a carpenter.

He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Charlene Bowling Woods, his sons: Dustin Woods and Brandon Woods, his step-daughters: Tonya Hoskins and Whitney Smith and the following grandchildren: Harley Woods, Chase Woods, Stormy Woods, Memphis Woods, Illyria Woods, Coraline Woods, Peyton Smith, Brianna Hoskins, Cody Hoskins and Torie Hoskins. Also surviving are the following brothers and sisters: Jim (Norma) Woods of Sacker Road, Floyd (Sylvia) Woods of Sacker Road, Bob (Lucy) Woods of Booneville, Sharlene (Arthur) Bowling of Hector and Linda Jones of Cynthiana.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Chester and Jessie Woods, his brother: Steven Woods, his sister: Brenda Sandlin, and 2 nephews: Chester Allen Woods and Tommy Lee Mathis.

Funeral Services for Mr. Garry Lee Woods will be conducted on Monday, March 12 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Dustin Woods and Rev. Bobby Stevens will be presiding. Visitation will be held on Monday after 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.