By

Megan Whittle, a student at Clay County High School has been chosen for Western Kentucky University’s Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science for the Class of 2019. According to a press release from WKU, students are chosen for the academy based on rigorous criteria including ACT and SAT scores, high school grades, awards, extracurricular activities, responses to essay and short answer questions, and letters of recommendation. She is the daughter of George Whittle and Kelly Evans from Manchester.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line