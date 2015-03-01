Gavin Found With Meth

By

Mark Gavin, age 25, of Sasser School Road (London) was arrested off Keavy Road while Sheriff John Root, detectives and deputies were conducting a drug investigation and discovered 11 bags of crystal, gun and cash.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective Jason Back, Detectives James Sizemore , Deputy Daniel Grigsby and his K-9 “Edge” (assisting on yet another drug arrest), and Sheriff John Root arrested two individuals off Keavy road approximately 1 mile west of London on Tuesday afternoon December 20, 2016 at approximately 2:30 PM. The arrests occurred while Sheriff Root, detectives and deputies were conducting a drug investigation there and discovered during the investigation – 11 bags of crystal methamphetamine, two sets of digital scales, a shotgun and a loaded .45 caliber Taurus handgun and a sum of US currency. Also an individual there was found carrying a pair of artificial knuckles concealed on his person. Arrested was: Mark Gavin age 25 of Sasser school road, London charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – 2 grams of methamphetamine or more. Also arrested was:

Steven Maggard age 27 of Greenmount Bond Rd., London charged with carrying a concealed weapon. These two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County detention Center. Assisting on the investigation and arrests were: Capt. Chuck Johnson, Lieut. Greg Poynter, Sgt. Robbie Grimes, Deputy Cody Faulconer ,Deputy Travis Napier, and Deputy Daniel Grigsby and his K-9 ” Edge”. Photos courtesy of the Laurel County detention Center.

Sheriff Root stated that the “war on drugs” continues. Investigations into illegal drug activity will continue on a daily basis at the Sheriff’s office.