General “G.S.” Bowling Obit

General “GS” Bowling, 83, of Clay City, formally of Manchester, passed away Sunday, February 12th, 2017, at the UK Medical Center.

He is survived by his wife Glynda Bowling of Clay City, and the following children Glen Bowling of Stanton, Phillip Bowling and wife Sharon of College Corner, OH, Gwen Teasley of Ervin, Margaret Brakefield and husband Tom of Clay City, his stepsons Hector Curtis Lizarraga and wife Caitlin of Charleston, WV and Jeremiah Curtis and wife Becky of Clay City.

Also surviving are the following brothers and sisters Lee Bowling of Liberty, Laster Bowling of College Corner, OH, Tony Bowling of Dunnellon, FL, Verella Sizemore, Dora Kathlene Harvey, and June Mills all of Manchester, and Wanda Gross of Hamilton, OH. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, 5 step grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and 2 step great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents Levi and Mary Bowling, his first wife Roselee Combs Bowling and by these brothers and sister Frank Bowling, Harold Bowling, Sherman Bowling and Corrine Renner.

Funeral Service for General “GS” Bowling will be 2:00pm Thursday, February 16th, 2017, at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will following in the Hughes Bowling Cemetery.

Visitation will be after 11:00am Thursday, February 16th, 2017, at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.