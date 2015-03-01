Geneva Ruth Obit

By



Geneva Ruth died Wednesday

Funeral Saturday 1 PM

Rominger Funeral Home

Burial Bundy Cemetery (Woollum)

Visitation Friday

Rominger Funeral Home

Mrs. Geneva Ruth, 88 departed this life on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at the Laurel Creek Health Care Center. She was born on Saturday, August 11, 1928 in Clay County, Kentucky to the union of Thomas and Cassie Brumley Smith. She retired from working as a Cashier and a Teacher’s Aide at the Clay County Board of Education, as well as a member of the Garrard Presbyterian Church.

She leaves to mourn her passing her children: Renee Smith and her husband Lonnie and Ronnie Ruth and his wife Linda. Also surviving are her grandsons: Ronald Wesley Ruth and Joshua Bryan Smith as well as her great grandson: Noah Eden Smith.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Thomas and Cassie Smith, her husband: Ford, her sisters: Verna Winkfein, Juanita Hooker, her brother: Bernard Smith, and 3 half brothers: Hawet Smith, Glay Smith, and Gettis Smith.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Geneva Ruth will be conducted on Saturday, March 11 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Tess Lipps and Rev. Charlie Hubbard will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Bundy Cemetery in the Woollum Community.

Visitation will be held on Friday evening after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.

