George Allen Obit

George Allen, age 80, of Crane Creek Rd passed away Tuesday night, January 31st, 2017, surrounded by friends and family.
Funeral service for George Allen will be at 1 PM Saturday, February 4th, 2017 at Crane Creek Baptist Church with Greg Dwenger officiating. Burial will follow in the John C. Allen Cemetery on Crane Creek.
Visitation will be 5 PM Friday, February 3rd, 2017 at The Crane Creek Baptist Church.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
