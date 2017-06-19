Georgia McQueen Obit

By



Georgia McQueen 85 died Saturday

Funeral Tuesday 1 PM

Rominger Funeral Home

Burial in McQueen Family Cemetery (Burning Springs)

No public visitation

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Mrs. Georgia McQueen, age 85 departed this life on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at the Laurel Creek Health Care Center. She was born on Wednesday, November 25, 1931 in Burning Springs to the union of Chester and Vernia Carmack McDaniel. She was a cook and baker and she worked for the Clay County Board of Education and the Manchester Memorial Hospital. She was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church.

She married George McQueen on Saturday, December 14, 1946 and to that union four children were born: Donna Reid of Burning Springs, Darrell McQueen and his wife Angie of Burning Springs, Sherry Sester and her husband David of Burning Springs and Willa Gibbs and her husband Coleman of Richmond, Kentucky as well as 8 grandchildren: Scott Reid, Todd Reid, Marty Reid Braden, Jennifer Vaughn, Heather McQueen, Amanda Grubb, Lindsey Abner and Leighton Napier, 3 step grandchildren: Danielle Asher, Petie Gibbs and Corey Gibbs, 16 Great Grandchildren, and 6 step great grandchildren as well as her sister: Marie Howard of London and a host of other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Chester and Vernia McDaniel, her husband: George McQueen, her son-in-law: Wayne Reid, these brothers and sisters: Otto McDaniel, Odus McDaniel, Cleo Carkeek, Lena Petrey and Glenna Barrett.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Georgia McQueen will be conducted on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Bro. William Hugh Hudson and Rev. Larry McDaniel will be presiding. Burial will follow in the McQueen Family Cemetery in the Burning Springs Community.

There will be no public visitation.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.