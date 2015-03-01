Getting Coal Country Back to Work

By

By Representatives Tim Couch, John Blanton, Larry Brown, Chris Fugate, and Scott Wells. For the last eight years the story has been the same: President Obama and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has waged a war on coal, decimating a way of life in Kentucky. Here in Eastern Kentucky, we have been the direct target of the anti-coal agenda promoted by the Obama Administration. Under the Obama Administration, Eastern Kentucky saw a rapid decline in coal production and jobs. Today, we see the lowest number of Kentucky coal jobs since 1898 – the very era in which our coal industry really began taking off. In 2016, we saw coal production decline by a total of 40.6 percent compared to 2015, with Wolfe, Laurel, and Clay counties ceasing production completely.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

We are all too familiar with the war on coal and its effects on our communities. Each of us know the stories: the family that had to move away because there’s no work, or the school suffering because of declined enrollment. The last eight years have been a dark time in Eastern Kentucky’s history, but a new day has arrived. The New Majority in the Kentucky House of Representatives has taken real action to get coal country back to work.

In the first week of the 2017 Regular Session, the House passed aggressive measures to open Kentucky for business. By creating a pro-business climate, immediate opportunities for investments and job creation have been made in the Commonwealth. We have already seen businesses come to Kentucky due to new policies implemented by the General Assembly, and just last month the announcement was made that Kingdom Resources plans to reopen the number nine mine in Knott County. Businesses are coming to Eastern Kentucky and we are proud of the work we have accomplished to create a climate where jobs can be created.

Steps have also been taken to roll back unnecessary regulations and fees that are hindering the coal industry. Last month, the House passed a measure to support coal country by eliminating permit requirements for all surface area over underground coal mines. Kentucky is in excess of federal requirements for surface area permitting, and this measure will relieve burdensome costs to the industry. With the new Trump Administration in place, we are seeing real relief come from the federal level, and it is imperative that our state’s government follows suit. The House is committed to rolling back burdensome regulations that will get our coal miners back to work.

The House is also working diligently to attract investment capital and promote job creation specifically within Eastern Kentucky. Legislation is being promoted to establish the Rural Growth Fund Tax Credit Program to stimulate business development in rural areas. Eastern Kentucky businesses have found it difficult to attract the necessary capital to make investments that would stimulate the economy, and the tax credit program would help to attract investors to rural communities who promote the creation and retention of jobs. While we are seeing the positive impacts of pro-coal leaders within our state and federal government, we must continue to diversify Eastern Kentucky’s economic portfolio, and creating this program will take a significant step toward that diversification.

Eastern Kentucky has faced a serious economic downturn over the last eight years. Because of that, we promised to take action to promote Kentucky’s coal industry and get our coal miners back to work. The House has taken real action to make good on that promise, and we are already seeing the positive impact of these policies. Promises were made to coal country, and those promises have been kept.

Rep. John Blanton represents House District 92, which is comprised of Knott, Magoffin, and part of Pike Counties. Rep. Larry Brown represents House District 95, which is comprised of Floyd and part of Pike Counties. Rep. Tim Couch represents House District 90, which is comprised of Clay, Leslie, and part of Laurel Counties. Rep. Chris Fugate represents House District 84, which is comprised of Perry and part of Harlan Counties. Rep. Scott Wells represents House District 97, which is comprised of Johnson, Morgan, and Wolfe Counties. All are part of the New Majority in the Kentucky House of Representatives, which is Republican-controlled for the first time since 1921.