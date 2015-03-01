Gilbert Dies From Cancer

By

New Miami (OH) Police Chief Dan Gilbert passed away earlier this week after a battle with cancer. He will be buried at Lincoln Gilbert Cemetery in Oneida, Kentucky. The married father and grandfather, 54, was hurt in the line of duty while chasing down a suspect with an outstanding warrant. He suffered a neck injury and went in for surgery. That’s when doctors diagnosed him with Stage 4 colon cancer, according to a fundraising page for the officer. For more details and obituary go to:

Chief Dan Gilbert Obituary

http://www.muellerfunerals.com/memsol.cgi?page=profile§ion=info&user_id=2021626

You Caring Page

https://www.youcaring.com/danandmarygilbert-692848

Fox19 article and video

http://www.fox19.com/story/36532861/new-miami-police-chief-dies-after-cancer-battle