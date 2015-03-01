Glow Orange Week

By

While many Kentuckians associate the color orange with rival college athletics programs, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) announced “Glow Orange, Kentucky” week, an initiative inspired by a national campaign to increase work zone safety awareness. KYTC invites organizations and citizens throughout the Commonwealth to pledge to illuminate buildings, landmarks, bridges, structures and homes with the color orange to show support during the week of April 3-7. Businesses and agencies that pledge to glow orange will be featured in a map highlighting statewide participation in the initiative.

“Across Kentucky, crews in work zones risk their lives daily to maintain the infrastructure that connects us to our places of work, families and interests,” said KYTC Secretary Greg Thomas. “No one should have to go to work worrying whether or not they will safely return home. The purpose of ‘Glow Orange, Kentucky’ is to remind drivers to slow down, avoid distractions and exercise caution to ensure that workers and motorists reunite with their families each night.”

According to the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), on average, one person dies every 13 hours and one person is injured every 13 minutes in a work zone in the United States. Glowing orange will help to raise awareness throughout Kentucky about the importance of protecting the lives of motorists and workers in stationary or mobile work zones. Many Kentucky drivers encounter at least one work zone during their daily travels, and a momentary distraction can result in a permanent injury or loss of life.

While the Cabinet has long participated in National Work Zone Awareness Week (NWZAW), the launch of “Glow Orange, Kentucky” is a new component of KYTC’s public safety campaign aimed to show visible community support for raising work zone awareness. NWZAW takes place in the spring to mark the unofficial start of construction season for many states when the number of crews working on road projects increases.

For guaranteed inclusion in the Cabinet’s “Glow Orange, Kentucky” map, participating businesses and agencies should complete the online pledge form by Sunday, March 26.

