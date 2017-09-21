GLOW Youth Rally
The 14th Annual GLOW (God Lights Our Way) youth rally will be held Friday and Saturday at the Panco Gathering Place on South 1482 (one mile from the Clay/Leslie Line. The main band will be Zeck Siler and the speaker will be Brad Stevens. The Friday night meeting will begin at 7 PM with the Saturday Activities beginning at 2 PM. For more information contact Jerry at 606-847-4491 or Cassie at 606-398-7064.
