Golden Reunion

By

21 years old and going strong – Celebration on Golden Creek

Each year since 1996 Golden family members have gathered at the old Golden Cemetery . By 1998 many family were attending the gathering from as far away as MI, TX,OK, MN, OH, TN, FL and IN. Since these family members had to spend Friday night to be in town for the Saturday reunion we decided to get together on Friday night too. This gathering began in hotel rooms, area restaurants and in parking lots. So beginning in 2003 the annual Friday night gathering was added and held at the Cumberland Inn. The Friday night gathering allowed for the family to share copies of genealogy, pictures, Bibles and to spread out family histories, old maps etc, thus the beginning of the Friday night genealogy gathering.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Then even more family began participating coming from NM, CA, WA, OR, CO,NC,SC, IL plus all the states mentioned above. The Golden blood intermingles with many surnames with the marriages of the female Goldens. Shown below are some of the surnames, just mentioning a few:

Alford Brooks Longworth Parris Manes Turner

Mahan Bruce Fuson Hubbard Mackey Miller Siler

Alsip Campbell Gibson Ingram Main Mills Teague

Baker Carroll Goins Jackson Matlock Montgomery Thompson

Bays Carter Hamilton Lawson Mays Partin Wilson

Bishop Crawford Hart Lee McFarland Patterson York

Bray Cummins Helms Logan McKiddy Rickett Monhollen

Brewer Evans Hembree Lowe Messer Siler Jones

Trosper Begley Lunsford Brewer Horn Howard Runyon

Mayne Taylor Roeder Mills Frederick Hytten Goodin

Smith Jordan Thorp Lickliter Sutton Early Girdner

Yeary Deatherage Moore Wilson Cox

If you see your surname and the name has been in the Knox County or surrounding counties for a while come out and let’s figure out how you are kin to the Golden’s.

HELP NEEDDED to set up tents, get everyone to sign the reunion book and help with lunch on Saturday. Anyone who lives nearby your help is needed! A potty and tents for shelter will be in place, just need set up help.

REUNION AGENDA:

Date: Friday, April 28, 2017, We will be at the Cumberland Inn, in Williamsburg, KY meeting in their Patriot meeting room from 5:00 -9:30 PM. Plan to arrive on schedule. The hotel does offer a restaurant called the Patriot Steakhouse where everyone can dine and also food can be brought from the restaurant to the event rooms. No food from outside can be brought into the event rooms, it must be purchased from the hotel. A beverage service will be set up including coffee, tea, water and sodas. A copy machine will be available to share copies of your history with others. Bring your family history, pictures, stories and plan to have some fun with your BIG Family! We have the rooms until 9:30PM.

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2017, beginning at 8:30 AM and continuing until the last person leaves, plan to come, (Rain or Shine) and spend the day at the actual Stephen Golden first settlement site and his resting place on Golden Creek. Please arrive before 12-Noon so the prayer is not interrupted. Then we can begin our potluck meal together at 12:00 Noon. Then afterwards a group picture can be taken of everyone.

Be sure and bring a food dish to share and your lawn chair for this outing. Also, bring your voice and music instrument and plan to play and sing the afternoon away after we dine! Also, please bring items to donate to the auction. The money collected at the auction and any cash donations will go towards taking care of the cost for the Friday night event, cemetery upkeep and the mailing/stamps for the newsletter. Funds go fast, so if you can’t come and can donate some $ this would help greatly! After the outing all who would like to have dinner at the Patriot Steakhouse let me know so the reservation can be made and we can enjoy dinner together.

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2017, The breakfast buffet for everyone spending the night at the Cumberland Inn is from 6-10:00 AM in the Patriot Steakhouse where we can have breakfast and do our fond farewells. Anyone who is not in a hurry and would like to do some genealogy let me know; or we can join in the caravan to visit area cemeteries. Just let me know and I will put together a route plan so everyone knows where we are headed.

Mark your calendar NOW and send me a quick email or note to let me know that you will be in attendance and celebrating with your BIG Golden family. Then I can tell others in your immediate family that you will be coming. Bring your scrapbooks, family Bibles, pictures, stories and excitement and plan to share your family’s part of our heritage with everyone.

If you play a musical instrument, please bring it so we can all enjoy a musical fellowship. Many of our family members are gifted with wonderful musical abilities. The music makes the Saturday afternoon event especially special. Come show off your God given talent!

Lodging:

The Cumberland Inn located in Williamsburg, KY is holding ten (10) regular lodging rooms, offered at a special group rate of $87.00 per room plus tax located in the Northeast section of Interstate 75 and Highway 92:

Hotel Address: 649 South Tenth Street; Williamsburg, KY 40769

Phone number (606) 539-4106 or (800) 315-0286

Group Name: Golden Family Reunion

For more information call Carol Golden (865) 376-7141 or send an email to goldencj@msn.com