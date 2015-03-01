Goldie Day Obit

By

Mrs. Goldie Day, age 92 of Manchester departed this life on Friday, June 16, 2017. She was born on Thursday, December 18, 1924 in Manchester, Kentucky to Alton Hensley and Eliza Williams. She was a Pentecostal Minister, homemaker, and a member of the Laurel Creek Free Pentecostal Church.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband Lester Day. They were married for 71 years, 4 months. Lester passed away on November 24, 2012. She leaves to mourn her passing her children; Willie Day, Thelma Jewell and her husband Bruce, Donald Day and his wife Rosemond, Norma Reis and her husband Daniel, Paul Day and his wife Karen, and Dale Day and his wife Amy. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Bobby Day, Gary Day, Robert Day, Heather Murray, Donna Massey, Jason Jewell, Nathan Day, Ryan Day, Cindy Swift, Jonathan Reis, Danielle Reis, Amber Day, Alex Day, McKenzie Day, and Paisley Day, as well as 13 great grandchildren, 2 daughters-in-law: Geraldine Day and Emma Day and her sisters and brother: Margie Manning, Audrey Stewart, Ada Dalton, Rosella Skillman, and Larry Bradshaw.

Besides her husband Lester, she is preceded in death by her parents: Alton Hensley and Eliza Williams, her sons: Burchell Day, Robert Lewis Day, and Len David Day, and her sisters: Cleo and Minnie.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Goldie Day will be conducted on Wednesday, June 21 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. George Roberts, Rev. Bobby Stevens, and Rev. Richard Sams will be presiding. Burial will follow in the Day Cemetery in the Collins Fork Community.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday evening from 5 until 9:30 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.

