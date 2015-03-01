Goodwin to Visit Faith

By

John Godwin of A&E’s Duck Dynasty will be at Faith Assembly of God in London on the hill next to Cracker Barrel on March 18 and 19. The Saturday (March 18) session will meet at 6 PM and will be for men and boys only. Area churches are invited to bring their men’s group. On Sunday (March 19) John will be speaking during the regular morning worship service and everyone is welcome. Reserved seating for all veterans, active duty military and first responders.

