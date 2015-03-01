Goose Rock Project

By

Mrs. Hollen’s 3rd Grade classroom is currently studying a unit titled “Earth, Moon, and Sun”. This unit incorporates fiction and nonfiction stories about our solar system to embed a science lesson with our reading unit. During this unit of study, students have utilized the suffixes -ly, -y, -ment, -ful, and –able, just to name a few. They have also practiced the reading skills of asking questions, clarifying text and summarizing to gain insightful information about the story they are reading. The students in Mrs. Hollen’s class have also studied spelling words that have a latin and greek root.

They have worked very hard and have completed solar system dioramas to show their knowledge of the unit of study. Mrs. Hollen had this to say about her classroom “This is always a fun and super interesting unit. The students enjoy creating an at home project about the solar system. This gives parents/guardians a chance to work with their student and be actively engaged in what is going on in the classroom.”