Grace Health Donates 50 High Vis Vests

By

The Manchester Enterprise would like to give a big thank you to Grace Community Health for donating 50 High Vis Vests in our effort to make our citizens walking the highways safer.

The donation matches the original purchase by the newspaper and will put 100 vests in circulation.

“I can’t thank them enough for what they’re doing to help our county in this effort,” said Enterprise Publisher Mark Hoskins. “Our citizens are so grateful when they receive a vest and most immediately put them on.”

If you would like to donate vests for this cause, please contact the newspaper at 606-598-2319.