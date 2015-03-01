Grand Opening Celebration

By

A week-long celebration at the new Don Franklin Ford Dealership will be fun for the whole family! The event runs June 15 through June 24. Customers can participate in the Crack the Safe Promo for a chance at a brand new vehicle valued at $25,000! Or, sign up for the Corn Hole Touranment on Saturday, 6/17, and Saturday, 6/24. Each hour, on the hour, from noon to 5 PM, a lucky customer will get a chance to sink a toss and win $10,000!

On-site entertainment includes free food, face painting, balloon animals and more! And, of course, the event will feature amazing daily deals that can save shoppers thousands of dollars!

The Don Franklin Family of Dealerships has been in operation for nearly 50 years. The automotive group proudly has one of the greatest selection of new and pre-owned vehicles in the market — almost all with Lifetime Powertrain Coverage. The group also offers a competitive Rewards program and gives unbeatable customer service at all their 19 locations.