Gray to be inducted into Alice Lloyd Hall of Fame

Alice Lloyd College has announced the newest recipients who have been selected for induction into the Athletic Hall of Fame. The three newest members who will join this prestigious club are: Mrs. Gemma Gray-Parks (Basketball), Mr. Bobby Dustin Ratliff (Baseball), and Mr. Tommy McKenzie (Basketball). The ceremony is scheduled to take place in conjunction with Alice Lloyd College’s Appalachia Day Homecoming on October 14, 2017.

The festivities will begin immediately at the conclusion of the 3:00 PM Men’s Alumni basketball game at the Grady Nutt Athletic Center. It will be followed by the Women’s Alumni basketball game. Homecoming festivities will take place at halftime of the second game.

We invite everyone, including former Hall of Fame members, to join us for the presentation, which will be the last induction to take place in the Grady Nutt Athletic Center before it is torn down at the end of the school year to make way for a new facility.