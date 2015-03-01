By

Green Dot focuses on three ways to stop violence from happening, the first being to directly intervene. People in Clay County will soon learn these techniques during a Green Dot training program planned for April. The Green Dot training is free and will take place in Clay County on April 20th at 9 a.m. at the Clay County Community Building. For more information or to sign-up, contact Kayla Hubbard at kayla_hubbard@berea.edu or you can call her at (606) 598-0177.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Read the article and see the video at:

http://www.wymt.com/content/news/Using-Green-Dot-training-to-stop-violence-416169383.html