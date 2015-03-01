Categories

Green Dot Training

By Enterprise News

Green Dot focuses on three ways to stop violence from happening, the first being to directly intervene. People in Clay County will soon learn these techniques during a Green Dot training program planned for April. The Green Dot training is free and will take place in Clay County on April 20th at 9 a.m. at the Clay County Community Building. For more information or to sign-up, contact Kayla Hubbard at kayla_hubbard@berea.edu or you can call her at (606) 598-0177.

