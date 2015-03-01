Gregory Scott Sizemore Obit

By

Gregory Scott Sizemore 57 died Monday

Funeral Wednesday 10:30 AM

Graveside at Davidson Cemetery (Oneida)

Arrangements entrusted to

Rominger Funeral Home.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Mr. Gregory Scott Sizemore, age 57 of Oneida, departed this life on Monday, June 26, 2017 at the Hazard Appalachian Regional Hospital. He was born on Monday, September 7, 1959 in Hamilton, Ohio to the union of George and Leita Burns Sizemore. He was a carpenter and worked in maintenance at Berea College and was a member of the Baptist Church.

He leaves to mourn his passing his children: Kyle Croswell and his wife Brittany, Gregory Scott Sizemore and his wife Miranda, and Leita (Sissy) Sizemore. Also surviving is his grandchild: Jayda Fox, his step-grandchild: Ethan Diaz, his father: George Sizemore, his sister: Debbie Woods and her husband Grant as well as his special aunts: Margaret Arnett, Ruby Wright, Naomi Gay, and Sally Richardson and many family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his mother: Leita Sizemore and his brother: Larry Lynn Sizemore.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to the Rominger Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, June 28 at 10:30 AM Graveside at the Davidson Cemetery in Oneida. Rev. Jessie Martin will be presiding. Burial will be in the Davidson Cemetery in Oneida, Kentucky.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.

http://claycotalk.proboards.com/post/16870#JIM