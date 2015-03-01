Funeral Scheduled for Murder Victim

By

Funeral services for Robert Burns will be held Saturday October 21, two weeks before his accused murder Kenneth Bryan Grubb is scheduled to appear in Clay Circuit Court for a pretrial conference.

Obituary for Robert Burns

Grubb Faces Murder Charge

The man wanted for the death of a Sol Hollow man was arrested in Hamilton (Ohio) Friday evening. Police arrested Kenneth B. Grubb and charged him in the disappearance and death of Robert L. Burns. After being listed as missing for a few hours his badly decomposed body was discovered in a wooded area near his home May 4. Grubb, age 41, is also know as Bryan L. Grubb and Brian L. Grubb. According to Internet records he has lived in Hamilton, Manchester and Downey, CA. A tip from Crime Stopper led to his arrest.

Two members of Burns’ family were interviewed at the Manchester Enterprise May 4 and reported he was last heard from on April 27, According to his sister, Kimberly Shouse when he had not contacted her in four days she called the KSP and Trooper First Class Josh Wilson checked the home and found it had be burglarized. Shouse said a warrant had been issue in the stolen vehicle case for a Brian Grubb. After further investigation, a murder arrest warrant was issued for Grubb.

“I feel a great relief,” said Shouse.

KSP Detective Jesse Armstrong is continuing the investigation.

Grubb was lodged into the Butler County Jail but it was not his first arrest. According the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Grubb has a perilous arrest. On March 31 in 2011 he was charged with resisting arrest, obstructing official business, theft, contempt of court and failure to appear.

Kenneth Bryan Grubb was indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury and charged with murder; tampering with physical evidence and theft by unlawful taking (over $500.00). According to the indictment he murdered Robert Burns by shooting him with a gun on April 27-28 (2017). He took a Chevrolet Trailblazer and personal items including crystal glassware.

Missing Case Becomes Homicide

Less than four hours after Robert L. Burns, of Sol Hollow Road was listed as missing on the Manchester Enterprise facebook page his badly decomposed body was discovered in a wooded area near his home. Kentucky State Police (KSP) troopers discovered the remains on Thursday, May 4 at approximately 6:15 PM. The case is being treated as a homicide by the KSP according to Danny L. Finley, Clay County Coroner. The remains were sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for an autopsy. Detective James Royal is continuing the investigation.

Two members of Burns’ family were interviewed at the Manchester Enterprise Thursday. Robert Burns was last heard from on April 27 according to his sister, Kimberly Shouse, who said it was not normal for her brother to not call.

“He called me every single day and I know something’s wrong.” said Shouse.

Burns lived in his mother’s home to protect her belongings.

“Someone kept aggravating my brother, stealing stuff and hassling him.” Said Shouse.

When he had not contacted her in four days she called the KSP and Trooper First Class Josh Wilson checked the home and found it had be burglarized, according to Shouse. She then came to Kentucky to verify what was missing.

“…home was literally destroyed.” said Shouse. “His Trailblazer was missing but was later found on North Route 11 with numerous things that were stolen. We did find his wallet, license and social security card.”

Shouse said a warrant has been issue in the stolen vehicle case. As of press time Tuesday not arrests have been made in the homicide or burglary cases.