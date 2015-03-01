By

Teddy Glenn Woods described his Mission Trip to Haiti as a wonderful experience but the trip home became the “longest weekend of my life.” During an interview with the Manchester Enterprise he described a weekend that included spending 12 hours locked down in an airport due to a terrorist attack that killed five people and injured six others Friday (January 6).

Woods was one of 15 UPike students that traveled with School Chaplin, Rob Musick, to the impoverished island on a weeklong mission trip.

The long trip home began with problems. After a three hour trip from the mission site to Port-au-Prince and a very short night’s sleep they were awaken and told to get to the airport immediately due to a potential political uprising following national elections. Woods said the group left so quickly they had to leave several person items behind. The group planned to donate many of those items to locals.

Woods was able to grab his backpack, which contained the important things like his cellphone and another bag. The bag was quickly stuffed with items from some classmates and one item caused a delay at the Fort Lauderdale airport. A bottle of blue Gatorade powder exploded and covered the back and Teddy’s cloths with a mysterious blue powder as he arrived at the TSA customs checkpoint.

Two terminals away Esteban Santiago-Ruiz who had arrived thirty minutes earlier opened fire on unsuspecting travelers. Woods said the group of three students he was with did not even realize what was going on until someone received a FaceTime call from a parent.

Teddy quickly tried to call him parents, Ted and Marsha Woods and brother Sam. While on the phone he was quickly surrounded by screaming people running for an exit. Once again he was forced to leave some items behind while running from the terminal.

Musick tried to get his group together and did manage to find all but four who were in a restaurant when the ordeal began. They had to hide behind a baggage cart for eight hours and spend some of that time in a prayer circle. At 12:50 AM Saturday morning they boarded a bus to Port Everglades were the Red Cross had food and water. The group were able to use the bathroom for the first time in 12 hours.

By this time the group had been reunited and they managed to rent Enterprise vans but had to go to Miami to find a motel room. They took turns driving back home and arrived at UPike were they were greeted by family and school officials and were honored with a reception with the President.

Other than the eventful trip back home Woods said he had a wonderful trip. The week-long mission trip was to a site located three hours from Port-au-Prince. They had a twenty-five minute walk up a hill to a site of a school where they build a foundation for a new building and helped repair an old building that was used to house 150 students in three small rooms.

After working from 9 AM till 3 PM each day they would take a break and do a Vacation Bible School each night. Despite his ordeal Woods said he would not take anything for his experience and is looking forward to his next mission trip.