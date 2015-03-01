By

Clay County Cruisers “Cruzin in the Park Halloween Bash 2017” will be in Beautiful Rawlings-Stinson Park in beautiful downtown Manchester. This 13th Annual Halloween Show will be the biggest and best everyone is invited to enjoy all the events No charges, everything is free for everyone. Gary and Diane England, AKA Gary’s Sound Machine will be back taking care of DJ activities, contests, games etc. There will be Halloween Contests for both Adults and Kids with 1st place winners taking home $50 and 2nd place winners collecting $25. Kids will be eligible to win lots of money playing games and contests, lots of Candy for Trick or Treaters, and in general lots fun activities for everyone. Mark your calendar now.

