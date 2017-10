By

Halloween Painting – will be on October 24 at 6 PM at the Clay County Extension Office. Come enjoy an evening of painting with others. You will be painting your own Halloween picture on canvas. Debbie Hacker will be leading the class. All supplies will be furnished and cost will be $25.00 per person. Call 606-598-2789 to register. Limited space available.

