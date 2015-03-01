By

A Ham Curing class will be held Thursday January 17 at 6 PM at the Robinson Center Auditorium at Quicksand. A $40.00 registration fee includes ham and all materials. This needs to be paid to the Breathitt Extension Office by January 6. To register, contact Heather Spencer at the Breathitt County Extension Office at 606-666-8812. Hams will be cured in the curing house at the Robinson Center until August.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Educational programs of Kentucky Cooperative Extension serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.