Eastern Kentucky contains the poorest counties in the state, if not the entire country. During the 2015-2016 school year, eastern Kentucky recorded over 27,000 students experiencing homelessness. In 2014, the New York Times called Clay County, Kentucky, “the hardest place in America to live.” A year later, an interactive map created by the Lexington Herald Leader revealed that more than 7 percent of Clay County’s 3,267 students between ages 3 and 18 were homeless. Meanwhile, in neighboring Harlan County, where median household income is barely $3,000 more than the average household income in Clay County, a quarter of the 4,788 students were reported to be homeless. To confront and combat the relationship between rural youth homelessness and unplanned pregnancy in the Appalachian part of the state, Kentucky’s Department for Public Health instituted the HANDS program, which stands for Health Access Nurturing Development Services.

Without a steady income, families struggle to pay their utility bills, grocery bills, and rent. A housing marketing analysis completed by Kentucky Housing noted that “eastern Kentucky continues to have a high concentration of manufactured housing” including mobile homes, boats, RVs, and vans. These temporary living situations take the place of long-term stable housing for some families. People end up couch surfing with relatives or friends, which can become increasingly difficult with multiple children in tow.

“In families experiencing homelessness, the parents often focus on the younger kids whereas teenagers will split off,” said Barbara Duffield, executive director of Schoolhouse Connection, a nonprofit leading policy reform of the early care and education of children and youth experiencing homelessness. Some high school-age children decide they might be better off if they live on their own and fend for themselves, which can continue the cycle of homelessness.

Vanessa Brewer and Jo Comley oversee HANDS, providing voluntary home visitation for families in conjunction with local health departments. Health workers, known as “parent visitors,” help equip parents with aid, which can mean aligning them with a specific health service or simply training a new parent how to properly change a diaper. Aid is based on an assessment families fill out that evaluates ten “risk factors,” including inadequate income, histories of domestic abuse or substance abuse, and access to prenatal care.

