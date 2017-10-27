Harold Gene Fields Obit
Harold Gene Fields 75 died Sunday
Funeral Friday 12 PM
Rominger Funeral Home
Visitation Thursday
Rominger Funeral Home
Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!
Click Here To Subscribe On-line
Mr. Harold Gene Fields, age 75 of Manchester departed this life on Sunday, October 1, 2017 at the Hospice of Lake Cumberland – Jean Waddle Care Center in Somerset, Kentucky. He was born on Saturday, May 30, 1942 in Manchester to the union of Pearl and Nannie Fields. He was a farmer, a veteran of the United States Army and attended the Bethany Pentecostal Church.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Laura Wolfe Fields of Manchester, and his sons: Troy Fields and his wife Susan of Manchester and Harold Hensley and wife Paula of Lily, Kentucky. Also surviving is his brother: Granville Fields of Manchester and his sister: Rella Taylor of Fogertown.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Pearl and Nannie Fields, 2 brothers: Oscar Lee Fields and Marion Fields, and his sister: Dorothy League.
Funeral Services for Mr. Harold Gene Fields will be conducted on Friday, October 6 at 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Travis Fields and Larry Howard will be presiding.
Visitation will be held on Thursday evening after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.