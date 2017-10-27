Harold Gene Fields Obit

By

Mr. Harold Gene Fields, age 75 of Manchester departed this life on Sunday, October 1, 2017 at the Hospice of Lake Cumberland – Jean Waddle Care Center in Somerset, Kentucky. He was born on Saturday, May 30, 1942 in Manchester to the union of Pearl and Nannie Fields. He was a farmer, a veteran of the United States Army and attended the Bethany Pentecostal Church.

He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Laura Wolfe Fields of Manchester, and his sons: Troy Fields and his wife Susan of Manchester and Harold Hensley and wife Paula of Lily, Kentucky. Also surviving is his brother: Granville Fields of Manchester and his sister: Rella Taylor of Fogertown.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Pearl and Nannie Fields, 2 brothers: Oscar Lee Fields and Marion Fields, and his sister: Dorothy League.

Funeral Services for Mr. Harold Gene Fields will be conducted on Friday, October 6 at 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Travis Fields and Larry Howard will be presiding.

Visitation will be held on Thursday evening after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.